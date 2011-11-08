* Gazprom could give additional 5 pct on spot indexation
* Move comes as traded gas market tightens
* Statoil could come under pressure
By Melissa Akin and Henning Gloystein
MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 8 Russian gas monopoly
Gazprom appeared to offer a compromise on Tuesday in a
dispute with European customers who are seeking relief from high
contract gas prices.
A $100 gap between the forward price of gas in Europe and
the current price of some Russian contract gas points to a
possible deal with German consumers, Gazprom Export Chief
Executive Alexander Medvedev said following the launch of the
first phase of the Nord Stream pipeline.
Russian news agency Interfax quoted Medvedev as saying gas
cost $500 per thousand cubic metres under some contracts this
quarter while forward prices were now at around $400.
"This is a good basis for finding a good resolution with our
German friends," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
On average, European customers are paying $446 per thousand
cubic metres in November, up from $429 in October, not far out
of line with spot levels, a Gazprom Export official said by
telephone.
Analysts said this was the first sign of a compromise in the
ongoing row between Gazprom and European gas supply companies
that buy from Russia.
"Gazprom will probably give an additional level of spot
indexation of less than 5 percent. This will be on top of the 15
percent spot indexation it has already given to German and
French utilities and the 10 percent is has given to Italian
utilities ENI and Edison," said Thierry Bros, a gas analyst at
Societe Generale.
European gas prices for year-ahead delivery have risen
nearly 40 percent since the beginning of 2010 as oil prices have
remained high despite sluggish economic growth, buoyed by war in
Libya and the nuclear disaster at Fukushima in March.
Gazprom has so far rejected renegotiation of its long-term
deals, and Medvedev said in September, "Gazprom should not cover
the mistakes in marketing and trading of our counterparties."
Many European gas supply companies are suffering from
long-term gas deals with suppliers such as Gazprom or Statoil
, which link their import rates to oil prices, while
supply firms are forced to sell gas to customers at lower retail
prices linked to the freely traded spot market.
"We stand by our long-term gas contracts ... but they must
be put on a new basis regarding the price arrangements and must
adequately reflect the strongly changed market conditions," said
Hans-Peter Floren, board member at E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) and
at the E.ON group's trading unit.
"It is about lower prices that reflect the current market
levels and another kind of price fixing and more dynamism, which
reflects the reality of today's market with more intense
competition and gas prices being established at trading hubs."
Ruhrgas sought arbitration last August in its row with
Gazprom over long-term gas supply contract terms.
On Monday, Polish gas monopoly PGNiG filed an
arbitration procedure against Gazprom to cut import prices under
a long-term supply deal.
Socgen's Thierry Bros said that a compromise between Gazprom
and European customers would put pressure on Norway's Statoil.
"The focus will shift to Statoil, whose contracts are up for
renegotiation from October 2012," he said.
Statoil approved a blanket discount to its European clients
of a 25 percent indexation to spot markets during initial
renegotiations, according to Bros.
