By Denis Pinchuk and Nerijus Adomaitis
| MOSCOW/VILNIUS, March 1
on Thursday launched arbitration proceedings against Lithuania's
plans to strip the Russian gas giant of its pipeline ownership,
a test case for an European law designed to prevent monopolies.
Russian analysts said Gazprom was worried it could be forced
into a fire sale of pipelines in Europe if a radical
interpretation of the EU's so-called "third energy package" -
aimed at preventing energy producers from monopolising transport
- is enforced.
The others said that despite all twists and threats in
negotiations, Gazprom would have eventually to find a solution
outside the court.
"...it appears increasingly unlikely for the giant (Gazprom)
to turn the tide of unbundling generated by the EU's Third
Energy Package," Lilit Gevorgyan, Russia and CIS country analyst
at IHS Global Insight in London said in an email to Reuters.
"In the most likely scenario the protracted talks are likely
to continue where Gazprom and its partners will try to come to
an agreement that minimizes their losses," she added.
Lithuania wants to separate the ownership of gas supply and
transportation assets as a part of the European Union efforts to
make its energy market more competitive.
Gazprom has complained that unbundling requirement to leave
gas transportation business violates the terms of the 2004
privatization deal for Lietuvos Dujos.
"Today, Gazprom was forced to apply to the international
arbitration UNCITRAL with a lawsuit to the Lithuanian government
in order to protect its investments in the Republic of
Lithuania," Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday.
Russia has suggested the third energy package also violates
bilateral agreements with the EU and a Russian government source
has said it could contest it at the World Trade Organisation
when it becomes an active member by summer.
Gazprom, which holds 37.1 percent of Baltic neighbour
Lithuania's gas utility Lietuvos Dujos, would have to
give up its ownership of the country's pipelines under a law
approved by the parliament last year.
The EU is seeking ways to wean itself of Russian energy
supplies, which cover around a quarter of its natural gas needs.
E.ON Ruhrgas, the other strategic owner of
Lietuvos Dujos with 38.9 percent, has not been vocal against the
required split.
The government has said it was having "constructive" talks
with E.ON, a contrast to Gazprom's recent behavior.
Of political concern to Russia is continuous supply of gas
to the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, the former
province of East Prussia, which receives its gas via Lithuania.
Lithuania has said it would address security of supply for
Kaliningrad.
Earlier this week, Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius
Kubilius told Reuters that his government had told Gazprom it
could keep a financial stake in the pipeline company provided it
did not have a majority.
LITHUANIA STILL OPTIMISTIC
Lithuania's government said the Gazprom arbitration suit
came as a surprise just a few days after Gazprom Export held
meetings in Vilnius, but it remained optimistic.
"I would not dramatize (Gazprom's statement). It can be a
certain negotiating move," Kubilius told reporters in Brussels.
"I believe the dialogue we started with Gazprom Export earlier
this week is going to give positive results."
"On Monday, we reached a very clear agreement, that
separation of assets of the Lithuanian gas system will be
implemented be the end of 2014, and Gazprom has agreed with
that."
Lithuania prime minister's outlook was backed by Lietuvos
Dujos board's decision on Thursday's afternoon to call an
extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 23 and have a vote
on unbundling.
The board, which also includes Gazprom's representatives,
has approved two draft resolutions suggesting spinning off
Lietuvos Dujos gas transportation assets into a new company, and
establishing a subsidiary to carry out gas distribution.
"It confirms our optimism for the dialogue with Gazprom, and
is a step forward towards unbundling," an advisor to Kubilius
told Reuters speaking from Brussels on a phone.
"It is hard to say.... why the energy giant, despite the
optimistic outlook, then made a dramatic turn and announced of
its intention to take the Lithuanian government to court only
later on to return to talks," Gevorgyan said.
"Finding out of court settlement appears the best option for
all parties right now," she added.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Eric
Holmberg in Brussels; Editing by Melissa Akin and Lisa Shumaker)