WARSAW, March 2 Ukrainian state energy company
Naftogaz is seeking to join Polish gas firm PGNiG in a
court case challenging the European Union's decision to give
Russia's Gazprom more access to the Opal gas pipeline
in Germany.
Naftogaz said on Thursday it had asked permission from the
European Court of Justice (ECJ) to intervene in the case
initiated by state-controlled PGNiG at the end of last year.
In October, the Commission decided to lift a cap on
Gazprom's use of Opal, which carries gas from the Nord Stream
pipeline under the Baltic Sea to customers in Germany and the
Czech Republic.
Poland, which imports most of the gas it consumes from
Russia, said the decision threatened gas supplies to central and
eastern Europe and would strengthen Gazprom's dominant position
in the region.
"Joining the case initiated by PGNiG will enable Naftogaz to
present additional arguments and gain access to the case files.
The request by Naftogaz is now awaiting consideration in the
court," Naftogaz said in a statement.
It also said the Commission's decision could threaten the
stability of gas supplies to Ukraine because of possible
interruption of gas flows from Poland.
The ECJ has already suspended the Commission's decision on
Opal.
In December, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said
Ukraine and Poland would act jointly to block projects that
could result in Gazprom gaining greater access to the European
gas market by bypassing Ukraine.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Mark Potter)