* Prices adjusted "in line with gas market development"
* Gazprom had already reduced price for clients in Europe
* Sinergie Italiane says price reduction "significant"
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian natural gas
producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it had revised gas
prices for several European companies as it seeks to keep its
market share in face of weakening fuel demand due to economic
difficulties in the region.
It said it has "adjusted" contracts with France's GDF Suez
, German's Wingas, Slovakia's dominant gas
provider SPP, Sinergie Italiane and Austria's EconGas.
Gazprom spokesmen declined to say that it was an outright
price reduction for its clients, but a source close to talks
between the Russian company and Sinergie Italiane said the
prices have been revised down "significantly".
"Conditions have improved for Sinergie Italiane. The volumes
have not been touched," the source said, declining to provide
price details.
Gazprom and its exporting arm Gazpromexport have been
engaged in prolonged talks about pricing with companies in
Europe where Russia is responsible for around a quarter of gas
imports.
The Russian company had already agreed to reduce prices or
increase a spot price element, a cheaper alternative to its
long-term contracts, for some consumers in Europe.
"...in the end of 2011-beginning 2012 Gazpromexport have
reached and concluded agreements with some large European
buyers, which foresee a certain adjustment to the Russian gas
prices," Gazprom export head Alexander Medvedev said in a
statement.
He added that the adjustments were made "to take into
consideration development of the gas market in Europe and
situation in economics and energy sphere of some European
states."
Changes in long-term gas contracts may affect the
profitability of energy companies that buy Russian gas to sell
on to customers in western Europe or for use in power
generation.
Some European gas supply companies are suffering from
long-term gas deals with suppliers such as Gazprom or Statoil
, which link their import rates to oil prices, while the
supply firms are forced to sell gas to customers at lower retail
prices linked to the freely traded spot market.
Last week, a source close to Gazprom told Reuters that in
2011 the average price for Russian gas in Europe stood at around
$390 per 1,000 cubic metres comparing to $308 in 2010. Gazprom's
shipped over 150 billion cubic metres to the European Union last
year.
Sinergie Italiane, which groups together Italian energy
companies Iren , Ascopiave, Blugas and
some small unlisted energy companies from the northern Italian
region of Lombardy, has a contract with Gazprom on annual
supplies of just under 1.5 bcm of Russian gas until 2021.
Gazprom has been also involved in negotiation with
neighbouring Ukraine, and new round of talks are expected later
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by
Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Anthony Barker)