MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom will repay around 1 billion euros ($1.28
billion) to its European clients in the April through December
period of this year as part of an agreement to cut gas prices, a
Gazprom official said on Monday.
The bulk of the repayments will be received by Germany's top
utility E.ON.
Gazprom had agreed to tweak long-term deals with key
European customers who claimed that the Russian gas prices were
too high. The company has said its retroactive payments exceeded
78 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) in the first quarter.
Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told a
conference call that the amount would be "significantly lower"
for the rest of the year and total around 1 billion euros, "plus
or minus 10 to 15 percent".
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
