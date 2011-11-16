FRANKFURT Nov 16 Talks about joint power production ventures between Russia's Gazprom and German utility RWE could be extended beyond the end of the year, RWE and Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"The talks are continuing and it remains open whether there will be a positive result," said a spokesman for RWE in Essen.

"At the end of the year both partners can decide whether to continue with the negotiations," he added.

Gazprom Export's chief executive Alexander Medvedev had earlier said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung that while Gazprom hoped for a conclusion by the end of the year, an extension was possible.

In October the two partners gave themselves another three months to negotiate on the proposals for joint power plants in Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries.

Gazprom also acquired Envacom, a German energy and telecommunications firm recently, in its quest to gain a further foothold in energy markets in and around Europe's biggest economy.

Medvedev also said in the newspaper interview that Gazprom wanted to settle a dispute with RWE's German rival E.ON over the price of long-term gas delivery contracts.

Talks are continuing while E.ON separately has called on an arbitration council to help resolve the dispute.

"We have succeeded in reaching common ground with others (in similar cases in the past) and will manage the same with E.ON," Medvedev said.

Gazprom last week signalled some readiness for compromise in the dispute with E.ON and other European customers who are seeking relief from high contract gas prices. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Greg Mahlich)