Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Gazprom's gas exports to Europe fell 10 percent in January-August, year-on-year, a Gazprom source told Reuters on Wednesday, showing the Russian gas export monopoly's grip on its key market is slipping.
Gazprom faces a European Commission probe launched on concerns that the world's top natural gas producer was abusing its dominant position in central and eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.
The source said exports fell almost 10 percent to 91.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first eight months of the year. The slide in exported volumes slowed from 12 percent in January-July.
Gazprom, which covers over a quarter of Europe's gas needs, has said it expects to export 150 bcm of gas to the European Union this year, unchanged from 2011. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.