MOSCOW Feb 10 Gazprom has
slashed plans for gas exports to Europe this year by 6 percent
to 154 billion cubic metres (bcm) despite calls from clients to
boost supplies amid the current cold spell, a source who viewed
a company presentation told Reuters.
It said the average price is seen at $415 per 1,000 cubic
metres this year, compared to $390 in 2011.
Earlier last year, Gazprom said it planned to boost natural
gas sales to Europe, where it covers around a quarter of gas
imports, to 164 bcm in 2012 from 150 bcm in 2011.
European companies have been complaining that Gazprom has
not met their requests for boosting deliveries of gas amid the
ongoing cold snap. Gazprom said it has been unable to deliver
extra volumes of the fuel.
