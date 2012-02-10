MOSCOW Feb 10 Gazprom has slashed plans for gas exports to Europe this year by 6 percent to 154 billion cubic metres (bcm) despite calls from clients to boost supplies amid the current cold spell, a source who viewed a company presentation told Reuters.

It said the average price is seen at $415 per 1,000 cubic metres this year, compared to $390 in 2011.

Earlier last year, Gazprom said it planned to boost natural gas sales to Europe, where it covers around a quarter of gas imports, to 164 bcm in 2012 from 150 bcm in 2011.

European companies have been complaining that Gazprom has not met their requests for boosting deliveries of gas amid the ongoing cold snap. Gazprom said it has been unable to deliver extra volumes of the fuel. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)