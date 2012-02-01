MOSCOW Feb 1 Gazprom is getting more
requests for gas deliveries to Europe than it can physically
accommodate, a source at the Russian gas export monopoly said on
Wednesday, adding that demand had been at elevated levels for
more than a week.
Gazprom said earlier in the day that deliveries to Europe
via the Yamal-Europe pipeline had increased by 20 percent since
last week and it was abiding by its contracts.
"Some nominations were higher than we can put in the pipe,"
the source said. "The increase is due to higher nominations
which we have already for more than a week."
Gazprom is struggling to meet export commitments as a severe
cold spell in Russia - temperatures in Moscow are expected to
average minus 20 degrees Celsius for the next 10 days - forces
up heating demand on the domestic market.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)