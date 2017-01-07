MOSCOW Jan 7 Russia's Gazprom said on
Saturday its daily supplies of natural gas to countries outside
of the former Soviet Union have reached a record high due to
cold weather in Europe.
Gazprom pumped 615.5 million cubic metres of gas to
countries outside the former USSR borders on Jan. 6, beating its
previous record hit on Jan. 5 by nearly 1 million cubic metres.
"We have reached a totally new level of gas exports in
conditions of a cold snap, lower extraction volumes in Europe
and higher demand for gas on the energy market," Gazprom's CEO
Alexei Miller said in a statement.
Gazprom delivers around a third of EU's gas, and the recent
spike in European demand boosted Gazprom's supplies through Nord
Stream pipeline to an all-time high of 165.2 million cubic
metres in the past few days, up from 160.75 million cubic metres
on Jan. 1., Gazprom said.
The current volumes of gas supply, if extrapolated
throughout the year, exceed the Nord Stream's projected volumes
by 10 percent, Miller said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Stephen Powell)