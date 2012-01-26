FRANKFURT Jan 26 EU rules designed to boost third-party participation on Russian pipes shipping gas to Europe could trigger legal steps by Russia, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom said in an interview with a German newspaper published on Thursday.

"The (EU) Commission seems to consider these rules as a means to put pressure on export countries such as Russia. But every action triggers a counter-action," Chief Executive Alexei Miller told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

He said EU rules which state that gas production, transport and sales must be separate and open to third parties within single market directives were blocking the market to suppliers rather than opening it.

Miller said there were considerations in Russia to launch legal steps against Brussels if Russia viewed as too rigid stipulations giving competitors access to Gazprom pipelines and for separating pipes from exploration.

"At least this would need examining," he said.

Gazprom is Europe's biggest gas supplier from gas field via transit links into individual national markets. Miller said gas fields without pipelines were "worthless" and enforced separation interfered with ownership rights.

Europe might risk finding itself without infrastructure and without gas, if it went too far, he said.

Commenting on Gazprom's forays into lucrative energy retail markets in Germany, he said Gazprom wanted to "strengthen its commitment."

"Not only do we want to deliver gas, but also enter power production. At Gazprom, there is still great willingness to invest in power plants."

He said his company was still interested in entering the German gas-to-power generation sector after talks with RWE failed to produce results.

Talks begun with RWE in mid-July to explore joint power cooperation were terminated in December.

Gazprom continues to explore cooperation with the state of Bavaria.

Gazprom recently acquired Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications firm, in its quest to gain a further foothold in and around its biggest single European customer. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)