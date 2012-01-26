FRANKFURT Jan 26 EU rules designed to
boost third-party participation on Russian pipes shipping gas to
Europe could trigger legal steps by Russia, the head of Russian
gas giant Gazprom said in an interview with a German
newspaper published on Thursday.
"The (EU) Commission seems to consider these rules as a
means to put pressure on export countries such as Russia. But
every action triggers a counter-action," Chief Executive Alexei
Miller told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
He said EU rules which state that gas production, transport
and sales must be separate and open to third parties within
single market directives were blocking the market to suppliers
rather than opening it.
Miller said there were considerations in Russia to launch
legal steps against Brussels if Russia viewed as too rigid
stipulations giving competitors access to Gazprom pipelines and
for separating pipes from exploration.
"At least this would need examining," he said.
Gazprom is Europe's biggest gas supplier from gas field via
transit links into individual national markets. Miller said gas
fields without pipelines were "worthless" and enforced
separation interfered with ownership rights.
Europe might risk finding itself without infrastructure and
without gas, if it went too far, he said.
Commenting on Gazprom's forays into lucrative energy retail
markets in Germany, he said Gazprom wanted to "strengthen its
commitment."
"Not only do we want to deliver gas, but also enter power
production. At Gazprom, there is still great willingness to
invest in power plants."
He said his company was still interested in entering the
German gas-to-power generation sector after talks with RWE
failed to produce results.
Talks begun with RWE in mid-July to explore joint power
cooperation were terminated in December.
Gazprom continues to explore cooperation with the state of
Bavaria.
Gazprom recently acquired Envacom, a small German energy and
telecommunications firm, in its quest to gain a further foothold
in and around its biggest single European
customer.
