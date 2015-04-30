MOSCOW, April 30 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries will build a floating liquefied natural gas terminal in the western Russian city of Kaliningrad for $295 million, Interfax news agency quoted state natural gas producer Gazprom as saying on Thursday.

It said Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co as well as Samsung Heavy Industries Company were the other participants in the tender. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)