FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's Gazprom , the world's largest natural gas company, will start production in the North Sea, one of its first moves to produce gas in western Europe under an agreement with BASF (BASFn.DE).

Gazprom will get stakes in gas fields in the North Sea operated by BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Wintershall in return will get more stakes in Achimov layers of the Urengoy deposit in Siberia, where the German company is already producing gas with the Russian provider.

"The constructive partnership between Gazprom and BASF/Wintershall enables us to tackle technically complex and ambitious projects," Gazprom head Alexei Miller said in a statement.

Gazprom is expanding into western Europe to participate more in the continent's lucrative market.

Next month it will start shipping gas directly to the region through a Baltic Sea pipeline, though efforts to gain direct access to customers have been foiled by wary governments such as in Britain.

And the European Union is trying to be less dependent on Gazprom, which covers around a quarter of the EU's gas needs.

Europe is implementing energy rules that will force the company to divest its pipeline ownership, a move Russia opposes.

The European Commission is also investigating Gazprom's business in Europe and whether its subsidiaries are in breach of anti-monopoly regulations.

The BASF deal follows Gazprom's agreement with another German company, RWE , to consider joint power plants in Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries, as well as natural gas supplies.