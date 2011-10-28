* Agrees framework for asset swap with BASF unit Wintershall
* Gazprom to get stakes in North Sea gas fields
* Wintershall to get more stakes in Achimov layers of
Urengoy
(Adds detail, quotes)
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's Gazprom
, the world's largest natural gas company, will start
production in the North Sea, one of its first moves to produce
gas in western Europe under an agreement with BASF (BASFn.DE).
Gazprom will get stakes in gas fields in the North Sea
operated by BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall, the companies
said in a joint statement on Friday.
Wintershall in return will get more stakes in Achimov layers
of the Urengoy deposit in Siberia, where the German company is
already producing gas with the Russian provider.
"The constructive partnership between Gazprom and
BASF/Wintershall enables us to tackle technically complex and
ambitious projects," Gazprom head Alexei Miller said in a
statement.
Gazprom is expanding into western Europe to participate more
in the continent's lucrative market.
Next month it will start shipping gas directly to the region
through a Baltic Sea pipeline, though efforts to gain direct
access to customers have been foiled by wary governments such as
in Britain.
And the European Union is trying to be less dependent on
Gazprom, which covers around a quarter of the EU's gas needs.
Europe is implementing energy rules that will force the
company to divest its pipeline ownership, a move Russia opposes.
The European Commission is also investigating Gazprom's
business in Europe and whether its subsidiaries are in breach of
anti-monopoly regulations.
The BASF deal follows Gazprom's agreement with another
German company, RWE , to consider joint power plants in
Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries, as well as natural
gas supplies.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Erica Billingham and
David Hulmes)
