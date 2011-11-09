* H1 sales in Europe up 42 percent
* Gazprom sees sales to Europe rise to 164 bcm in 2012
* Q2 net profit rises to 304 billion roubles
* Co to set aside 25 pct of net profit for dividend
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom
forecast an increase in European gas sales by 8
percent next year to 164 billion cubic metres and said it
expected to sell new volumes under contract via the new Nord
Stream pipeline, set to expand in 2012.
Gazprom said on Wednesday it has increased gas sales to
Europe -- where it covers a quarter of gas needs -- by 42
percent in the first six months of the year.
Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer, beat analysts'
forecasts with a 79 percent net profit increase in the second
quarter to 304 billion roubles ($10.0 billion) on the back of
rising sales, compared with a forecast 287 billion.
"There will be extra 10 to 12 bcm in 2012 (on top of the 152
bcm expected in 2011) -- 164 bcm in total" said Sergey
Chelpanov, deputy director of Gazprom's exporting arm, speaking
about European sales.
The pace of offtake likely fell in the second half as oil
linked contract prices rose and European clients tapped storage
gas built up in anticipation, but the year's total is still
expected to hit 152 billion cubic metres (bcm), up from 138 bcm
in 2010.
Chelpanov added that the increase will be reached on the
back of new contracts tied to the newly launched Nord Stream
pipeline, which was designed initially to ship 27.5 bcm a year
of Russian gas along the floor of the Baltic Sea.
By the end of the next year the capacity will double to 55
bcm.
"Of course, not all the 10-12 bcm (of forecast increased
sales to Europe) will be added due to new contracts. We expect a
better business environment in Europe," Chelpanov said.
The pipeline was once billed as a means to bring extra
Russian gas to Europe, but the link now serves mostly to reduce
the risk of potential disruption in transit via Ukraine.
The oil linked contracts have been a major bone of
contention but a narrowing gap between forward and contract
prices points to a possible rapprochement, Gazprom's head of
export said on Tuesday.
Gazprom's biggest European clients are facing billion-euro
losses from an increase in the price they pay for supplies under
the oil linked contracts, which cannot be passed on to
customers.
Major European buyers, such as Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE),
are pushing to renegotiate, and, Poland's PGNiG has said it will
follow the example of German utilities and seek arbitration.
Gazprom is now in the middle of what will likely be a tough
second half in terms of volumes.
Analysts said the full impact of higher prices on volumes
will be felt later in the year.
On average, European customers are paying $446 per thousand
cubic metres in November, up from $429 in October, not far out
of line with spot levels, an official from Gazprom's export arm
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Europeans have been stocking up gas in expectation of a
rise in prices," Uralsib analyst Alexei Kokin said.
"The most interesting is the price dynamics in the fourth
quarter."
($1=30.29 Russian Roubles)
