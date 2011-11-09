* H1 sales in Europe up 42 percent

* Gazprom sees sales to Europe rise to 164 bcm in 2012

* Q2 net profit rises to 304 billion roubles

* Co to set aside 25 pct of net profit for dividend (Adds share price, analyst comments, detail)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom forecast an increase in European gas sales by 8 percent next year to 164 billion cubic metres and said it expected to sell new volumes under contract via the new Nord Stream pipeline, set to expand in 2012.

Gazprom said on Wednesday it has increased gas sales to Europe -- where it covers a quarter of gas needs -- by 42 percent in the first six months of the year.

Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer, beat analysts' forecasts with a 79 percent net profit increase in the second quarter to 304 billion roubles ($10.0 billion) on the back of rising sales, compared with a forecast 287 billion.

"There will be extra 10 to 12 bcm in 2012 (on top of the 152 bcm expected in 2011) -- 164 bcm in total" said Sergey Chelpanov, deputy director of Gazprom's exporting arm, speaking about European sales.

The pace of offtake likely fell in the second half as oil linked contract prices rose and European clients tapped storage gas built up in anticipation, but the year's total is still expected to hit 152 billion cubic metres (bcm), up from 138 bcm in 2010.

Chelpanov added that the increase will be reached on the back of new contracts tied to the newly launched Nord Stream pipeline, which was designed initially to ship 27.5 bcm a year of Russian gas along the floor of the Baltic Sea.

By the end of the next year the capacity will double to 55 bcm.

"Of course, not all the 10-12 bcm (of forecast increased sales to Europe) will be added due to new contracts. We expect a better business environment in Europe," Chelpanov said.

The pipeline was once billed as a means to bring extra Russian gas to Europe, but the link now serves mostly to reduce the risk of potential disruption in transit via Ukraine.

The oil linked contracts have been a major bone of contention but a narrowing gap between forward and contract prices points to a possible rapprochement, Gazprom's head of export said on Tuesday.

Gazprom's biggest European clients are facing billion-euro losses from an increase in the price they pay for supplies under the oil linked contracts, which cannot be passed on to customers.

Major European buyers, such as Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE), are pushing to renegotiate, and, Poland's PGNiG has said it will follow the example of German utilities and seek arbitration.

Gazprom is now in the middle of what will likely be a tough second half in terms of volumes.

Analysts said the full impact of higher prices on volumes will be felt later in the year.

On average, European customers are paying $446 per thousand cubic metres in November, up from $429 in October, not far out of line with spot levels, an official from Gazprom's export arm told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Europeans have been stocking up gas in expectation of a rise in prices," Uralsib analyst Alexei Kokin said.

"The most interesting is the price dynamics in the fourth quarter." ($1=30.29 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)