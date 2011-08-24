MOSCOW Aug 24 Russia's government may grant
state gas company Gazprom a 15 percent price increase
next year, more than any regulated company would receive,
Vedomosti reported on Wednesday, citing a deputy minister.
The newspaper cited Deputy Economy Minister Stanislav
Voskresensky as saying that under preliminary proposals,
domestic gas consumers would pay 15 percent more next year,
while rail and utility customers would see increases in line
with inflation.
Voskresensky was quoted as saying the proposals should
ensure investment levels can be maintained next year.
The newspaper cited a source as saying the government was
concerned that an increased tax burden on Gazprom, holder of the
world's largest gas reserves, next year would lead to a
reduction in investment.
The source participated in a meeting on monopoly tariffs
held last week by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov. Another
source who participated in the meeting said the tariff increase
was part of a plan to bring domestic gas sales profits in line
with export profits.
Industry sources say Gazprom may struggle to balance
investment in gas production and infrastructure in the coming
years, and shortfalls in upstream investment may create new
opportunities for independent producers to sell gas into the
Gazprom system.
(Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Lidia Kelly)