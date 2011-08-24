MOSCOW Aug 24 Russia's government may grant state gas company Gazprom a 15 percent price increase next year, more than any regulated company would receive, Vedomosti reported on Wednesday, citing a deputy minister.

The newspaper cited Deputy Economy Minister Stanislav Voskresensky as saying that under preliminary proposals, domestic gas consumers would pay 15 percent more next year, while rail and utility customers would see increases in line with inflation.

Voskresensky was quoted as saying the proposals should ensure investment levels can be maintained next year.

The newspaper cited a source as saying the government was concerned that an increased tax burden on Gazprom, holder of the world's largest gas reserves, next year would lead to a reduction in investment.

The source participated in a meeting on monopoly tariffs held last week by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov. Another source who participated in the meeting said the tariff increase was part of a plan to bring domestic gas sales profits in line with export profits.

Industry sources say Gazprom may struggle to balance investment in gas production and infrastructure in the coming years, and shortfalls in upstream investment may create new opportunities for independent producers to sell gas into the Gazprom system.

(Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Lidia Kelly)