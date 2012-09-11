MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom, which has been suffering from decreasing gas output on the back of falling demand, said on Tuesday it increased 2012 investment programme by 198 billion roubles ($6.27 billion) to 975 billion roubles.

The company press office declined further comments after the management board decision.

Gazprom, which has been criticised by analysts for failing to stick to cost-effective policies, traditionally increases its capital expenditure forecast several times during the course of the year.

($1 = 31.5650 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)