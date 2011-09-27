* Investment programme to increase by 36 pct to 1.28 trln roubles

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian gas giant Gazprom increased its 2011 investment programme by 36 percent to 1.277 trillion roubles ($39.4 billion) as it benefits from rising gas sales and prices, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts have criticised the company for excessive spending saying it should be more cost-effective. They also said that Gazprom was hoping to convince the government that the increased sales and investment programme would allow it to collect additional taxes and prevent increases in mineral extraction tax (MET).

The government plans to gain extra 150 billion roubles next year from boosting MET for Gazprom alone.

The company said total investments this year are set to rise by 460.1 billion roubles compared with the previously drafted plan.

"A special attention is focused on creating of new gas centres in Yamal, East Siberia and Far East," the company said in a statement.

Of total investments, 1.15 trillion roubles will be used for capital expenditures.

Gazprom also said it has increased external borrowing plan by 60 billion roubles to 150 billion roubles for this year to fund current investment programme and refinance existing loans.

The company eyes an increase in sales to Europe, its key market, up to 155 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from 138.6 bcm in 2010. ($1 = 32.421 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Elaine Hardcastle)