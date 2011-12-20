MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it decided to cut its investment programme to 776.7 billion roubles ($24.20 billion).

For 2011, Gazprom, which has been criticised by analysts for overblown investment programme, allocated 1.277 trillion roubles for investments.

The company said that of the 776.7 billion roubles, 709.6 billion roubles will be set aside as capital expenditures, while long-term financial investments will total 67.04 billion roubles.

The company plans to borrow 90 billion roubles next year on international markets.

($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)