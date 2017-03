LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprom will be hosting a series of fixed-income investor meetings in London commencing September 16, according to market sources.

The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings, which follow earlier roadshows in the United Kingdom in July.

A Reg S bond issue via the same banks as lead managers may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)