By Gleb Bryanski
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Oct 10 President Vladimir
Putin lobbied Iraq's prime minister on Wednesday to support
Russian energy investment, as the oil arm of gas export monopoly
Gazprom pushes for a foothold in the semi-autonomous
region of Kurdistan.
Gazprom Neft is still interested in Kurdistan's
oil, company sources and the province's spokesman said,
rebutting reports it had frozen projects in the Iraqi province.
Putin, a vocal opponent of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in
2003, called for Russia to strengthen its presence in the OPEC
oil producer state at talks with Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
at his residence near Moscow.
"Our companies are boosting their activities in Iraq - the
whole list of our large energy companies," Putin said. "I hope
their work will develop step by step and we are very much hoping
for your support, Mr Prime Minister."
Russia's second-largest crude producer LUKOIL is
developing the vast West Qurna-2 oil, while mid-sized Bashneft
is teaming up with Britain's Premier Oil PLC
after they won the right to tap oil in the Middle East country.
LUKOIL bought Norway's Statoil out of their
partnership in West Qurna-2 in March, and CEO Vagit Alekperov
said he would be open to taking on board a new partner.
"We bought it, 100 pct, if there is a good offer we can sell
part of it, so far we feel comfortable with it," Alekperov told
Reuters. Asked if there was an offer in the works, he said "at
the moment no, only outline ideas."
Russia signed $4.2 billion worth of arms deals with Iraq on
Tuesday.
DEAL NOT FROZEN
Late on Tuesday, the International Oil Daily cited Iraqi Oil
Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi as saying Baghdad had received a
letter from Gazprom, in which the company said it had frozen its
contract with Kurdistan.
Baghdad has been angered by the plans of some international
majors, including ExxonMobil, to tap oil and gas in the
northern region. The central government says the deals are
illegal.
A spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said
Gazprom Neft had informed the KRG on Wednesday that it remains
committed to its contract in the Kurdistan region.
Sources at Gazprom Neft also knocked down the report.
In August, Gazprom Neft acquired interests in two blocks in
Kurdistan.
"Gazprom Neft is still working on these projects. The
company keeps its interest in Kurdistan," a Gazprom Neft source
told Reuters.
Another source at the company said Gazprom Neft would be
able to go ahead with the projects once the Iraqi central
government and KRG resolve their differences.
He also said Gazprom Neft management will travel to
Kurdistan before year-end to discuss oil development in the
province. A company spokeswoman declined to comment.
Gazprom Neft already has a project in Iraq, near the Iranian
border, where it expects to produce about 15,000 barrels per day
from 2013.
(Additional reporting/writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by
Douglas Busvine and Keiron Henderson)