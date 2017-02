MOSCOW Oct 27 The world's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it has discussed the possibility of joining power generation projects in Japan.

Gazprom is seeking ways to diversify its business away from Europe, where it covers around a quarter of gas needs, as the European Union is trying to reduce its dependence on Russia.

Gazprom said that Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev met heads of Japan's energy companies Mitsui , Mitsubishi and TEPCO in Tokyo. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)