* Agreement to be signed at the weekend
* Construction cost estimated at $7 billion
MOSCOW, Sept 4 Gazprom and a
consortium of Japanese companies are poised to sign an agreement
on the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in
Russia's Far Eastern port of Vladivostok, Gazprom sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The document could be signed during the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation summit in Vladivostok on Sept 8 and 9 after
Gazprom finally shelved its long-mulled plans to launch an LNG
project on the back of the huge Shtokman gas field in the
Barents Sea.
The Shtokman project was derailed by sagging demand for the
fuel in Europe and the speedy development of shale gas deposits
in the United States, which had been viewed as a primary export
market for Shtokman.
Gazprom will now secure a preliminary agreement to build the
Vladivostok plant with Itochu Corp and Japan Petroleum
Exploration, sources at the Russian state-run company
said.
Japan requires additional sources of energy after the
Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in March 2011. Japan is the
world's largest LNG consumer, accounting for almost a third of
the global frozen gas utilisation.
Gazprom, meanwhile, is facing stiff competition from Qatar
and Australia in the fast-growing LNG market and is trying to
diversify supply routes away from Europe, its traditional market
for pipeline gas.
Japan's Nikkei news agency reported earlier that Ichiro
Takahara, director-general for the Agency for Natural Resources
and Energy, and Alexey Miller, head of Gazprom, are expected to
sign the Vladivostok memorandum, with the attendance of Japan's
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
The companies have yet to work out the details for the
plant, which is expected to have annual output of 10 million
tonnes, doubling Gazprom's LNG capacity. According to J.P.
Morgan projections, global demand for LNG will reach almost 370
million tonnes by 2018, against 250 million tonnes last year.
Russia currently has only one LNG plant, on the Pacific
island of Sakhalin, which Gazprom operates jointly with Shell
.
According to some estimates, investment required for the new
plant's construction could be in the region of $7 billion.
