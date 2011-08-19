(Refiles to remove extraneous dateline)
* Vladivostok plant due on stream in 2017
* The plant capacity could be doubled to 20 mln T a year
(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Aug 19 Energy-hungry South Korea's KOGAS
is in talks with Russia's Gazprom to buy
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a plant in Vladivostok due on
stream in 2017, a source at Gazprom told Reuters on Friday.
The source also said that the Russian gas export monopoly
may double the plant's annual capacity to 20 million tonnes if
talks with the Korean company, the world's largest corporate
buyer of LNG, are successful.
"KOGAS is actively interested in purchasing LNG from
Vladivostok. We have discussed the matter with our Japanese
partners," the source said.
A Gazprom spokesperson declined to comment.
The project to build the plant in Russia's Pacific port of
Vladivostok is being discussed with a consortium led by Japanese
trading house Itochu Corp and Gazprom, who may invest
some $7 billion.
Earlier this week, South Korea announced long-term
agreements worth $84 billion with energy giants Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L) and Total to buy gas from LNG projects
in Australia.
South Korea, the world's second-largest buyer of LNG after
Japan, needs the deals to replace supply from Indonesia,
Malaysia and Brunei under agreements due to expire between 2013
and 2015.
Gazprom also plans to build a gas pipeline to South Korea,
but the project has been complicated by the fact that the
shortest way to lay the link is through the territory of Seoul's
old foe, North Korea.
The Russian company has been losing its market share in
Europe -- its main source of revenue -- where it satisfies some
25 percent of gas needs, on the back of a slower demand and
shifting focus to unconventional gas consumption.
Gazprom already operates an LNG plant on the Pacific island
of Sakhalin, where it produces 10 million tonnes of the frozen
gas every year.
It also signed memorandums of understanding to supply Indian
companies with a total of 10 million tonnes of LNG a year as it
plans to implement another LNG project in the Barents Sea.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)