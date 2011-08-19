MOSCOW Aug 19 South Korea's KOGAS (036460.KS)
is in talks with Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to buy liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from a plant in Vladivostok due on stream in
2017, a source at Gazprom told Reuters on Friday.
The source also said that the Russian gas export monopoly
may double the plant's annual capacity to 20 million tonnes if
talks with the Korean company, the world's largest corporate
buyer of LNG, are successful.
"KOGAS is actively interested in purchasing LNG from
Vladivostok, we discussed the matter with our Japanese
partners," the source said.
The project to build the plant in Russia's Pacific port of
Vladivostok is being discussed with a consortium led by Japanese
trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Gazprom.
Earlier this week, South Korea announced long-term
agreements worth $84 billion with energy giants Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L) and Total (TOTF.PA) to buy gas from LNG projects
in Australia. [ID:nL3E7JH056]
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)