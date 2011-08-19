MOSCOW Aug 19 South Korea's KOGAS (036460.KS) is in talks with Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a plant in Vladivostok due on stream in 2017, a source at Gazprom told Reuters on Friday.

The source also said that the Russian gas export monopoly may double the plant's annual capacity to 20 million tonnes if talks with the Korean company, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, are successful.

"KOGAS is actively interested in purchasing LNG from Vladivostok, we discussed the matter with our Japanese partners," the source said.

The project to build the plant in Russia's Pacific port of Vladivostok is being discussed with a consortium led by Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Gazprom.

Earlier this week, South Korea announced long-term agreements worth $84 billion with energy giants Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total (TOTF.PA) to buy gas from LNG projects in Australia. [ID:nL3E7JH056]

