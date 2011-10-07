MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Friday it has been awarded a licence to develop the huge Kovykta gas field in Siberia it bought in March.

Rights to the field, with enough reserves to cover world gas demand for eight months, had been previously held by a unit of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP , BP's Russian joint venture, that filed for bankruptcy.

Gazprom, which had paid 22.3 billion roubles ($689 million) for the field, said in a Friday statement the licence had been re-registered to Gazprom. ($1 = 32.366 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Douglas Busvine)