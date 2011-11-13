* Gazprom forecasts Asia Pacific fossil fuel consumption up 80 pct by 2030

* Gas talks with China hit at dead-end

* Gazprom faces rivalry from Qatar, Australia in global LNG market

* Europe tries to be less dependent on Russian energy

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Nov 13 Russian energy giant Gazprom expects to rely heavily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asia as talks with China on pipeline gas supply have stalled, the company's head said on Sunday.

Gazprom has been mired in painstaking discussions with China about Russian pipeline gas supply since 2006 but the talks appeared to hit a dead-end over pricing terms.

Russia's initial plans were to supply China with up to 68 billion cubic metres of gas per year starting from 2015.

"The top priority for our eastern export corridor is production of LNG, which will be consumed by the Asia Pacific countries," Gazprom's chief executive officer Alexei Miller said on a visit to Honolulu as part of Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's delegation to an Asia-Pacific meeting.

Miller said he expected fossil fuel consumption to grow by 80 percent in the Asia Pacific region by 2030.

Gazprom faces tight rivalry in the global market from Qatar, the world's largest LNG producer, as well as Australia, which may overtake the Middle East country as the top producer by 2020, with seven vast plants dotted along its coastline planning to go online later this decade.

The Russian gas exporting monopoly has also been squeezed in Europe, where it accounts for about a quarter of gas needs, as the European Union tightens the screws on gas market regulation in an effort to wean itself off its dependence on Russian gas.

Up to 60 million tonnes of new annual capacity to produce LNG is under consideration in Russia, but for now, just one plant is operating: the Gazprom-led, Sakhalin-2 LNG project which produces about 10 million tonne per year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robert Birsel)