MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's state-run gas producer
Gazprom said on Wednesday it aims to launch the first
stage of a planned liquefied natural gas plant on the Baltic Sea
at the end of 2018 as it seeks a larger share of the LNG market.
The timing coincides with Gazprom's planned launch of
another LNG plant in the Pacific port of Vladivostok, targeted
at Asian markets.
Last week, Gazprom said will consider investing in a new LNG
plant on the Baltic Sea with production of up to 10 million
tonnes a year, without specifying the timeframe.
Currently, Gazprom together with Royal Dutch Shell
operates Russia's only LNG plant on the Pacific island of
Sakhalin with a capacity of 10 million tonnes.
The company decided to suspend plans to produce LNG from the
Shtokman field in the Barents Sea due to overrunning costs.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)