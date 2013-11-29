MOSCOW Nov 29 The marketing and trading division of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Friday it would deliver 15 cargoes of liquefied natural gas to Argentina's state-run energy companies YPF and Enarsa.

"GM&T has a very good relationship with Argentinian companies (Enarsa/YPF) and the number of cargoes awarded is 15," a spokesman for Gazprom M&T said in emailed remarks.

He did not disclose the terms for the deliveries. Deliveries will be made into Argentina's Bahia Blanca terminal, 400 miles (640 km) south of Buenos Aires.

Last month, YPF picked BP to supply the bulk of its LNG needs in 2014 and 2015, following the South American country's annual tender to secure about 5.57 million tonnes of the fuel.