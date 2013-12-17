MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia's Gazprom is
looking at building a small plant on the Baltic Sea to produce
liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a shipping fuel, a company
official said on Tuesday.
The European Union is backing tough new rules on shipping
fuel, which will be phased in across EU waters, as part of
efforts to cut pollution.
Ship owners are under pressure to cut the sulphur content in
shipping fuels to 0.1 percent from 1 percent by 2015 in "sulphur
emission control areas" in the Baltic, North Sea and the English
Channel.
To comply with the new EU rules, ships should use
low-sulphur fuel which is much more expensive than the heavy
fuel oil currently used; install pollution control devise of
approximate weight of 70 tonnes known as scrubber or switch to
LNG, feasible for new builds but not for most of the existing
fleet.
Olga Lotsmanova, chief technologist at Gazprom's department
for gas fuels development, said the world's top gas producer is
looking at a new LNG plant with annual capacity of up to 1
million tonnes by 2020, on the shores of the Baltic Sea.
"Taking into account the tightening of pollution level
rules... gas is now starting to be more and more viewed as a
fuel for different types of transport," she told an industry
conference, calling the move strategic.
Gazprom supplies a quarter of Europe's gas needs but both
sides are trying to diversify away from each other due to
political and economic reasons.
Gazprom operates Russia's only LNG plant, on the Pacific
Island of Sakhalin, producing around 10 million tonnes of LNG
annually.
It plans to build at least two more large LNG plants in
Vladivostok on Russia's Far East and on the Baltic Sea, part of
a move to double its global LNG share to 10 percent by 2020.
Lotsmanova estimated that around 10 percent of all ships in
"control areas" will use LNG as a fuel - a tenfold increase from
current levels - by 2015.
"The market of LNG as a bunker fuel is at its initial stage
of development," she told the conference.
According to the European Commission, shipping companies
will face extra costs of 2.6 billion euros to 11 billion euros
($3.6 billion-$15 billion) to switch fuels or to fit exhaust
filters that would scrub out the sulphur in marine fuel oil.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, editing by
William Hardy)