MOSCOW, March 7 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday French Credit Agricole CIB has agreed to give it a loan of 700 million euros ($739.8 million) for five years.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on Tuesday but terms of the loan were not immediately disclosed.

($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Dasha Afanasieva)