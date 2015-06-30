MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's Gazprom may raise $1-1.5 billion via a syndicated loan from a pool of Chinese banks, Interfax news agency said on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

According to Interfax, the loan conditions are yet to be agreed. Gazprom, among other projects, is building the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China - a $55 billion project which should bring Russian gas to China over 30 years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)