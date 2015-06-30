BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's Gazprom may raise $1-1.5 billion via a syndicated loan from a pool of Chinese banks, Interfax news agency said on Tuesday, citing banking sources.
According to Interfax, the loan conditions are yet to be agreed. Gazprom, among other projects, is building the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China - a $55 billion project which should bring Russian gas to China over 30 years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)