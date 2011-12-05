MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian energy giant Gazprom
on Monday said it signed an agreement with Naftogaz
under which the Ukrainian state energy company will be able to
pay for supplies in Russian roubles.
"(The contract) amendment allows 'Naftogaz of Ukraine' to
pay for supplies of Russian gas in roubles as well," the
statement said.
The two sides, which are frequently at odds over pricing and
volumes, reached a preliminary agreement on the matter last
month.
Ukraine relies heavily on Russian gas for its energy needs
and Naftogaz pays between $500 million and $1 billion a month
for the imports, contributing to depreciation pressure on the
hryvnia.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)