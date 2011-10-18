MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's fifth-largest oil producer Gazprom Neft expects its net profit to rise 73 percent this year to $5.4 billion, a source who had seen the company's presentation told Reuters on Tuesday.

He also said that the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) are set to rise to $9.3 billion this year from $7.2 billion in 2010, while its output is likely to come at 56.5 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2011 and 59.5 million tonnes in 2012. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)