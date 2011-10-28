* Gazprom Neft seeks foreign partnership
* Chonks rsrvs estimated at 125 mln t of oil and 225 bcm of
gas
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian oil company Gazprom Neft
in choosing a partner for its Chonsk project in
Eastern Siberia will decide between between a Japanese and a
South Korean company, Gazprom Neft Chief Executive Alexander
Dyukov said on Friday.
"There will be one partner. But we will retain control,"
Dyukov told reporters. He declined to identify the firms
involved.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom , has been seeking foreign expertise for its
projects.
In June, Shell (RDSa.L) and Gazprom Neft signed an agreement
to pursue potential joint projects in Western Siberia and
outside of Russia.
Gazprom Neft said this month that the recoverable reserves
under Russian standards C1 and C2 at the Chonsk group rose by
more than 100 million tonnes of oil to 125 million tonnes and by
175 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to 225 bcm thanks to
successful exploration drilling.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk; editing by
Jason Neely)