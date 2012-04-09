UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
MOSCOW, April 9 Gazprom Neft, Russia's No. 5 oil producer, said on Monday its board of directors recommended a 2011 dividend payment of 7.4 roubles ($0.25) per share, a 65 percent increase from the previous year.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world's top gas producer Gazprom, said that if shareholders approve the payout it would total 34.61 billion roubles ($1.18 billion), or 22 percent of the company's net profit. ($1 = 29.4550 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Developers of the Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday they had approved a $3.75 billion final investment decision (FID) on the first phase of the largest energy project in Israel's history.
OSLO, Feb 23 Norway's oil companies have increased their 2017 investment plans in the last three months, signalling a smaller-than-expected contraction for the industry, a survey by the statistics office showed on Thursday.