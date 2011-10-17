LONDON Oct 17 Gazprom Neft , Russia's fifth largest oil producer, has sent requests for proposals to the international syndicated loan market for approximately $1.5 billion, bankers close to the deal said on Monday.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, but the current volatility across the euro zone crisis means the loan amount is subject to change, two of the bankers said.

"The amount is a moving target, as with most deals nowadays," one of them said.

Gazprom Neft, which declined to comment, last tapped the loan market for a $600 million, five-year revolving credit facility in May. The loan, priced at 150 basis points over LIBOR, was for general corporate purposes.

Bank of America, Citibank, HSBC, ING, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation were bookrunners and mandated loan arrangers.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of gas export monopoly Gazprom, is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 by Moody's. (Written by Michelle Meineke; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Dan Lalor)