UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 7 Gazprom Neft, Russia's No. 5 oil producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit jumped 84 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 55.95 billion roubles ($1.78 billion), beating analysts' expectations.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecasted net income at 52.2 billion roubles.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom, also said its July-September 2012 revenues increased by 10.6 percent to 333.14 billion roubles on the back of rising crude prices.
It added that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36.5 percent to 95.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.5125 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.