MOSCOW May 23 Energy giant Gazprom again delayed crude production at the Prirazlomnoye field, Russia's initial foray into offshore Arctic oil, a company official said on Wednesday.

Vsevolod Cherepanov, head of Gazprom's production department, said oil is expected to flow from the field in December or January.

"The first well was expected to be drilled in December 2011, but actually the first well will be drilled this summer," he told a briefing. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)