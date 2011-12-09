* New 2011 output plan at 510 bcm

MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom still expects its gas production to rise next year but a company official said on Friday that the pace of the increase will depend on demand.

Gazprom has changed its production target for this year several times amid oscillating demand in Europe, its key source of revenues, as foreign consumers rushed in to store more fuel at the beginning of the year in anticipation of price hikes.

Gazprom's gas price in long-term contracts, backbone of its trade with Europe, is pegged to the crude oil and refined oil products price with a lag of six to nine month.

Nail Gafarov, Deputy Head of the gas, gas condensate and oil production department of Gazprom, told reporters that the company expected to produce 510 billion cubic metres of gas this year, an increase of 0.3 percent from last year's level, and compared to forecasts of 505.6 bcm and 519 bcm.

"The plan for 2012 is 522 bcm, depending on the market it may be up to 528 bcm. We have production capabilities, we will see what will happen from the consumer's point of view," he said.

Gazprom plans to launch its huge Bovanenkovo field in the second quarter of 2012.

The company also expects to increase its gas exports to Europe next year to 164 bcm from 151-152 bcm seen this year thanks in no small part to newly launched Nord Stream pipeline. But the company also faces stiff competition from cheaper gas on spot market and liquefied natural gas shipped in Europe. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)