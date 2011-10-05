MOSCOW Oct 5 A planned issue of bonds under Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom 's euro commercial paper (ECP) programme could be worth up to $1 billion, a banking source said on Wednesday.

"Generally, I think it is a good idea. There is demand," the source said, adding the tenor could be as short as six months.

Investor meetings are now underway and organisers are collecting indicative bids with an aim to close the book on the issue as soon as Thursday by close of business.

Gazprom's press office could not be reached immediately for comment.

Sources told Reuters earlier that UBS was the organiser of the issue. Gazprom last issued $600 million of euro commercial paper in September 2009.

The multi-currency programme is designed to help Gazprom manage short-term liquidity through debt issues with a tenor of up to one year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ron Askew)