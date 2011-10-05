GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
MOSCOW Oct 5 A planned issue of bonds under Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom 's euro commercial paper (ECP) programme could be worth up to $1 billion, a banking source said on Wednesday.
"Generally, I think it is a good idea. There is demand," the source said, adding the tenor could be as short as six months.
Investor meetings are now underway and organisers are collecting indicative bids with an aim to close the book on the issue as soon as Thursday by close of business.
Gazprom's press office could not be reached immediately for comment.
Sources told Reuters earlier that UBS was the organiser of the issue. Gazprom last issued $600 million of euro commercial paper in September 2009.
The multi-currency programme is designed to help Gazprom manage short-term liquidity through debt issues with a tenor of up to one year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ron Askew)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.