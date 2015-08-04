* No official comment from companies involved
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS Aug 4 Russia's Gazprom
is in talks with Engie over the French
company joining a group planning to expand the Nord Stream gas
pipeline from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
Engie's interest in the project follows a statement from
German chemicals group BASF last week that it had
signed a memorandum of understanding to join the group of
companies intending to expand the pipeline.
"Gazprom and Engie are in talks, but there is no final
decision yet. The key point is the terms under which Engie could
enter," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
Another said an announcement should follow soon and the
third said talks were ongoing.
Gazprom and Engie, formerly GDF Suez, had no official
comment.
Gazprom announced in June it planned to increase the
capacity of the Nord Stream link.
In response, the European Commission, the EU executive, said
the European Union already had enough pipeline capacity to
import gas from Russia and the expansion had to comply with EU
law.
The EU is seeking to reduce Russia's dominance of the energy
network by diversifying sources of supply through more use of
liquefied natural gas and links to nations such as Azerbaijan.
Russia provides around one third of EU energy needs, and
around half of the gas the EU imports from Gazprom is shipped
via Ukraine.
Germany's energy companies have retained strong ties with
Russia and have said there is a compelling business case for a
Nord Stream II to complement Nord Stream I.
Analysts have also said Nord Stream has proved vital in
improving EU security of supply after disruptions in the past to
shipments via Ukraine because of a dispute between Kiev and
Moscow over pricing.
