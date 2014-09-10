Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday Poland was receiving the same amount of gas that it had received in recent days in response to charges from Warsaw that deliveries so far this week were down 20 percent.
Gazprom said gas supplies to Poland were running at 23 million cubic metres a day and that gas was being delivered to all destinations "according to the resources available for exports and for the continuing pumping to storage facilities in the Russian Federation". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.