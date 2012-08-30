MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Thursday it has resumed gas supply via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, the main fuel trunk line for Poland, after almost two days of maintenance.

Gazprom announced the stoppage on Monday.

Last year, Gazprom supplied more than 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Poland, which meets more than half of its gas needs with imports from Russia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Birrane)