BRIEF-Integrated Device commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Gigpeak
* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's state-controlled Gazprom extended its already considerable media interests on Tuesday by buying metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin's Profmedia.
Through the deal, announced in a joint statement, the former Soviet gas ministry will add TV and radio stations, as well as cinemas, film production and distribution assets, to an empire featuring commercial television channel NTV.
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
* Intelsat and Kymeta complete major milestones; Intelsat acquires equity stake in kymeta