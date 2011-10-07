(Adds quotes on RWE, Asia plans, Renova merger, IPO)

By Anastasia Lyrchikova

MOSCOW, Oct 7 Russia's Gazprom , already in talks with Germany's RWE on a joint venture in European power generation, is also looking at Asian markets and independent moves in Europe through its power unit.

RWE secured exclusive talks with Gazprom in July for three months that could lead to a gas and coal power joint venture in Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries. On Thursday, they announced the talks were extended to year-end.

Denis Fyodorov, the chief executive of power unit GazpromEnergoHolding, told reporters on Wednesday in remarks embargoed until Friday that the gas giant was interested in power assets in Bulgaria, Great Britain, Germany and the Benelux countries.

"We plan to present three or four projects (in Europe) to the board (of Gazprom) by the end of the year. We have a short list (of European assets) which contains about 10 projects," Fyodorov said.

He added Gazprom was interested both in buying existing plants and building new power stations. Joint ventures are a subject of discussion only with RWE, he added.

"In terms of companies, talks are under way only with RWE," he said.

Assets could be purchased "for cash", Fyodorov said, and added that the company wanted to obtain control of the businesses where it decided to participate.

It is also interested in tapping the electricity business in Japan, South Korea and China, primarily through construction of gas-fired power stations.

"In Asia we are primarily interested in gas power generation. If we supply gas to China, it will be interesting for us to construct a whole chain to the consumer," said Fyodorov.

"We are also interested in Turkey. We even wanted to apply for participation in the first stage of liberalisation ... Now these plans have been suspended; we are looking to see how the first stage goes."

On the domestic market, Gazprom is close to finalising the terms of a merger of its power assets with those of billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's holding company Renova.

The deal could create a national champion with up to $8 billion in assets, controlling a quarter of all domestic power generation.

Fyodorov said Gazprom's board was expected to meet in December to approve the deal that could lead to an initial public offering of the enlarged electricity group but not before 2014-2015.

"International funds consider this deal very attractive and have expressed interest not only in taking part in the IPO but also becoming a partner with quite a big stake in this company," he said.

"Some of them are ready to participate as a large portfolio investor before the IPO, at any moment," he said, adding the funds showed interest during private meetings. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Melissa Akin and Will Waterman)