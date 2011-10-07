MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's Gazprom , in talks with Germany's RWE on a joint venture in European power generation, is also looking at Asian markets and independent moves in Europe through its power unit, the head of the unit said.

Denis Fyodorov, the chief executive of GazpromEnergoHolding, said the gas giant was interested in power assets in Bulgaria, Great Britain, Germany and Benelux.

"We plan to present three or four projects (in Europe) to the board of directors to the board (of Gazprom) by the end of the year. We have a short list (of European assets) which contains about 10 projects," Fyodorov told reporters.

The holding wants to expand into China on the back of a possible future deal to sell up to 68 billion cubic metres per year of Russian pipeline gas, he said.