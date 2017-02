MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday that it had agreed to merge its own power generation activities with those of the Renova group by the end of the first quarter, as outlined in a July memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Gazprom last month withdrew an approval request it had placed with Russia's anti-monopoly service as discussions between the two sides continued. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)