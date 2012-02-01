(Adds detail)
* Q3 net profit fell 4 pct to 151.98 bln rbls
* Q3 2011 FX loss at 145.7 bln rbls vs 38.3 bln rbls in Q3
2010
* Analysts eye investors meetings starting from Feb. 10
* Gazprom reduced gas supply to Europe due to cold snap
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit
edged down 4 percent to 151.98 billion roubles ($5.02 billion)
on foreign exchange losses on an increased debt load, but still
beat analyst forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company's second
quarter net income at 149.6 billion roubles.
Gazprom said exchange losses were linked to the weakening of
the rouble and stood at 145.7 billion roubles in the third
quarter comparing to a loss of 38.3 billion roubles in the
corresponding period of 2010.
The losses were incurred as Gazprom increased its net debt
20 percent to 1.04 trillion roubles.
Gazprom's Moscow-traded shares fell 0.5 percent, slightly
underperforming a 0.4 percent decrease on the broader market
The company, which covers around a quarter of Europe's gas
needs, is facing competition from alternative and cheaper
sources of fuel supply such as spot market and liquefied natural
gas market.
At the same time, Gazprom's clients in debt-stricken Europe
are increasingly demanding for price cuts in the long-term
contracts with the Russian giant, which sees the agreement as
the backbone of business dealing with its foreign partners.
Gazprom has restricted supplies to Europe to cover an
increase in domestic demand caused by a cold snap.
Gazprom exported 150 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to
Europe last year. It plans to increase the volumes to 164 bcm
this year.
The company reported third-quarter revenue of 949.59 billion
roubles, up from 779.278 billion roubles in the same period a
year ago, in line with analysts' forecasts of 950.735 billion
roubles.
Gazprom has been historically slow with reporting its
financials to international standards, and analysts have been
eyeing fresher updates from the company, which starts series of
meetings with investors on Feb. 10.
($1 = 30.2662 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)