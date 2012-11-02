MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Friday its second-quarter net profit fell 50 percent year-on-year, beating analyst's forecasts, as its sales fell and retroactive payments to Europe rose.

Gazprom said its April-June net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 150.8 billion roubles ($4.82 billion) from 303.7 billion roubles in the year-earlier period, above the 139 billion roubles projected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gazprom had agreed to tweak long-term deals with key European customers, who claimed that Russian gas prices were too high. The company said its retroactive payments exceeded 133 billion roubles ($4.25 billion) in the first half of the year.

