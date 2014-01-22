* Gazprom IFRS Q3 results, Jan. 23
* Q3 net profit seen at 259 billion roubles
MOSCOW, Jan 22 Third-quarter net income at
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom may have
fallen 15 percent to 259 billion roubles ($7.6 billion) on the
back of a weaker rouble and lower domestic gas sales, an
analysts' poll showed on Wednesday.
BCS brokerage said that Gazprom raked in 13 billion roubles
of a forex gain in July-September last year, down from 78
billion roubles in the previous year's corresponding period,
while its domestic sales fell 15 percent, year-on-year.
Gazprom has been usually late with reporting its financials
and analysts have said that they would focus on the ensuing
conference call to seek an update on the company's gas talks
with China and plans on gas exports to Europe.
Last year, Gazprom's gas sales to the European Union and
Turkey, where it generates more than a half of its revenues,
rose by 16 percent to 161.48 billion cubic metres.
Following is a table of analysts' forecasts for Gazprom's
third-quarter results (figures in billions of roubles):
Net income EBITDA Sales
Deutsche Bank 283.8 434.2 1,240
Alfa bank 269 418 1,183
Raiffeisenbank 265.8 408.7 1,192
Univer Capital 221 423 1,280
BCS 264 399 1,182
BAML 240 394 1,099
UBS 259.8 395.6 1,191
Goldman Sachs 273.4 428.9 1,204
Morgan Stanley 271.2 412.2 1,205
Gazprombank 252 456 1,204
Uralsib 250 410 1,250
Citi* 193.5 400 1,203
Credit Suisse 279.1 427.9 1,205
Sberbank* 288.5 426.1 1,185
VTB Capital 265.3 398.3 1,216
HSBC* 269.9 404.1 1,393
Average 259.1 414.8 1,214
Q2 2013 202 439 1,107
Q3 2012 305.1 336.3 1,121
* The banks presented their forecasts in dollars with a
conversion ratio of 32.79 roubles per $1. Gazprom reports in
roubles.
($1 = 33.9337 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Stephen Powell)